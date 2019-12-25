close
Turkey to keep Russian S-400 missiles, says it won’t bow to US sanctions threat

Turkey dug into its refusal to abandon its new Russian missile defence, saying it will not bow to threat of crippling US sanctions or trade the S-400s for an American system.“They said they would not sell Patriots unless we get rid of the S-400s. It is out of question for us to accept such a precondition,” Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said late Tuesday after a cabinet meeting.Turkey, which has Nato’s second-largest military, denies it is walking away from the…



