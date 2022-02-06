close
Tunisian president Kais Saied dissolves top judicial watchdog on suspicion of corruption

Tunisia’s president has announced a plan to dissolve the national judiciary body on suspicion of corruption and mishandling of sensitive political cases, according to local media reports on Sunday.The decision by President Kais Saied to disband the Superior Council of the Judiciary comes as Tunisians on Sunday marked the ninth anniversary of the assassination of a prominent left-wing leader and an outspoken critic of the Islamist movement.During a surprise visit to the Tunisia’s Interior…



