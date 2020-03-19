Tulsi Gabbard quits US presidential race and endorses Joe Biden







US congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard dropped out of the Democratic presidential nomination race on Thursday and immediately endorsed rival Joe Biden as flag bearer heading into the November election against President Donald Trump.“Today, I’m suspending my presidential campaign and offering my full support to [former] vice-president Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together,” the lawmaker from Hawaii said in an online video message.“Although I may not agree with the vice-president on every…







