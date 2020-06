A judge denied the state of New Mexico’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit over inequitable education

Protesters plan to meet President Trump’s appearance at Mt. Rushmore

The Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana is under a mandatory 14-day stay-at-home order



https://www.nv1.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/nnn063020.mp3

The post Tuesday, June 30, 2020 appeared first on Native Voice One, by engineer.





Source link