TSMC plays down chip oversupply concerns, predicts strong 2022 demand following fourth-quarter growth

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said on Thursday that mature chip-making technology using the 28-nanometre node process will be a “sweet spot” in 2022, downplaying concerns of oversupply as the company expands leading and mature capacity across several countries to contend with the ongoing global chip shortage.TSMC CEO C.C. Wei, said in a conference call with analysts on Thursday that long-term demand for sensor chips and volatile memory chips, along with silicon enrichment across…



