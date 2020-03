TRX’s NEON® dismount GPS-denied tracking solution was selected by the U.S. Department of Defense to participate in the Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE) in Fort Benning, GA.

(PRWeb March 26, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/trx_systems_demonstrates_dismount_gps_denied_location_and_tracking_technology_at_aewe_2020/prweb17008888.htm





Source link