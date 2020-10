Trungnam Group launches the largest solar farm in Vietnam amid renewables drive







Intellasia East Asia News

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Trungnam Group officially inaugurated the 500KV transformer station and 220/500KV Grid line, and the 450 MW Trung Nam Thuan Nam solar power plant on October…





Source link