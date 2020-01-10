Trump Wonders Why He Can’t “Eliminate” His Enemies With Impunity … Like His Pals





Reprint from moronmajority.com

Donald Trump has been getting an incredible amount of blowback over the killing of Iran’s top military general, Qasem Soleimani. It’s not only his political opponents that have questioned Trump’s provocative action. Even members of his own party, namely Matt Gaetz and Mike Lee, have criticized Trump’s decision to potentially risk the start of another Middle East war.

“Why am I being treated like this,” Trump asked at a recent White House meeting. “It’s not fair. I eliminated a very bad man. I should be praised for doing this.”

A White House source said that Trump is baffled as to why he is not being respected like other strongmen who act decisively to take out their enemies. According to the source, Trump said, “At least I don’t target my political enemies, or family members, for that matter!”

The White House tipster revealed that when an administration official reminded Trump he is not a dictator, Trump angrily replied, “I’m the president of the United States and the Constitution lets me do whatever I want.”

Regrettably, but understandably, no one at the meeting had the temerity to disabuse Trump of that notion.

It is being reported that Trump has received some much welcomed support for his bold action against Iran from four of this favorite autocrats, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mohammed bin Salman. But instead of sending a letter, like Vladimir, Mohammed and Recep, Kim sent a beautiful card.

Photo | slate.com

Warning – this could be “fake” nooze





