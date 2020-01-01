Trump Threatens Iran After Mob Storms US Embassy in Baghdad





U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. embassy in Baghdad is safe after pro-Iranian protesters breached the outer edge of the compound Tuesday, using battering rams to smash through a steel door at a visitor’s center



Protesters chanting “Death to America” set fires and burned a security post before Iraqi security forces drove them back with tear gas and stun grenades. The embassy building itself was not entered or damaged.



Witnesses say a number of protesters have set up tents and cooking stations near the Green Zone which houses foreign embassies — a sign that the demonstrators have no plans to back down.



The State Department says all U.S. personnel are safe and there are no plans to evacuate anyone.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke by phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Salih.



“The secretary made clear the United States will protect and defend its people, who are there to support a sovereign and independent Iraq. Both Abdul-Mahdi and Salih assured the secretary that they took seriously their responsibility for and would guarantee the safety and security of U.S. personnel and property,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.



U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced the United States is sending additional forces to support personnel at the embassy. He gave no details.



But Fox News reports that the 82nd Airborne Division has been ordered to deploy to Kuwait with possibly 4,000 paratroopers to follow.

Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces gather outside the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government and the U.S. embassy, in Baghdad, Iraq, Dec. 31, 2019.

The marchers at the embassy were protesting U.S. airstrikes Sunday targeting an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq and Syria.



Trump says he is holding Iran responsible for any damage or injuries at U.S. facilities.



“They will pay a very big price. This is not a warning. It is a threat,” Trump tweeted. He signed off by saying “Happy New Year.” It is unclear to whom his holiday wish was aimed.



Such a breach of the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad is highly unusual. Although Trump is blaming Iran, Iraqi media reported that government security forces did not intervene to stop protesters from getting into the area.

U.S. airstrikes



U.S. airstrikes Sunday targeted the Iranian-backed Kataeb Hezbollah weapons storage facilities and command centers across Iraq and eastern Syria. At least 25 people were killed and dozens wounded.

U.S. officials say airstrikes were in response to a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base last week that killed a U.S. defense contractor. U.S. officials said the evidence left no doubt Kataeb Hezbollah was responsible.



Iraq says the airstrikes were a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty, as well as of the rules governing the “goals and principles” of the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq to fight and defeat the Islamic State terror group.

U.S. officials brushed aside such criticism and instead placed blame on Iraq for allowing Iranian proxies to operate at will inside their country despite 11 such attacks on U.S. and coalition forces in the past two months.



“We have warned the Iraqi government many times, and we’ve shared information with them to try to work with them to try to carry out their responsibility to protect us as their invited guests,” a senior U.S. official said. “They have not taken the appropriate steps.”

Protesters burn property in front of the U.S. embassy compound, in Baghdad, Iraq, Dec. 31, 2019.

Kataeb Hezbollah, part of the state-sanctioned militias operating in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), has denied responsibility for the Friday attack that killed the U.S. contractor. But it warned a response would be forthcoming.



Since May, the United States has sent an additional 14,000 forces to the Middle East, along with air and missile defense systems and additional reconnaissance capabilities, in response to what officials see as a growing threat from Iran and its proxies.



U.S. officials say despite the build-up, the increased threat from Iran has yet to diminish.

Steve Herman, Jeff Seldin and Ed Yeranian contributed to this report.





