Trump now considering ‘full’ pardon for ex-adviser Michael Flynn over Russia probe







President Donald Trump said Sunday he is considering a full pardon for former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about dealings with Russia’s ambassador before Trump took office.Flynn attempted to withdraw the guilty plea in January, saying federal prosecutors had acted in “bad faith” and broke their end of the bargain when they sought prison time for him.So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family …







Source link