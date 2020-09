Trump jabs at Pelosi again over salon ‘setup’ — takes shot at Biden too





… nominee Joe Biden in the same message.

“Nancy Pelosi said … wrote.

ADRIANA COHEN: PELOSI HAIR SALON SCANDAL — WILL … 39; FROM PELOSI SALON CONTROVERSY

On Wednesday, Pelosi asserted she … Erica Kious, meanwhile, criticized Pelosi, accusing the speaker of …







Source link