Trump flips out after Fox’s Chris Wallace tells him Joe Biden doesn’t support defunding police

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Trump flips out after Fox’s Chris Wallace tells him Joe Biden doesn’t support defunding policeNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on July 18, 2020 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … him that former Vice President Joe Biden does not want to “defund … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article 1099 Recipients, Sole Proprietors, Independent Contractors Often… next article Trump names former White House staffer Sebastian Gorka to defense education body The author admin you might also like White House objects to Senate GOP push for more CDC money for coronavirus testing and tracing White House moves Bush, Clinton portraits to 'tablecloth storage' room Trump names former White House staffer Sebastian Gorka to defense education body Joe Biden warns of potential Russian interference in the upcoming election after receiving intelligence briefings White House praises John Lewis' legacy as Trump stays silent and visits club Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email