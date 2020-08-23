Trump Campaign’s List Of RNC Speakers Includes One Noticeable Snub





Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. has announced the list of speakers for this week’s Republican National Convention.

The list includes the usual suspects … Rudy Giuliani, Jim Jordon, Marsha Blackburn, Tom Cotton, Ben Carson, Matt Gaetz, just to name a few.

But there is one name missing from the list that many believed would have had a featured speaking role … the “My Pillow Guy,” Mike Lindell.

After all, this is the guy Trump asked to dig up leads on potential treatments for the White House coronavirus task force.

This is the person who Trump is encouraging to run for governor of Minnesota in 2022.

This is the wealthy businessman who shares Trump’s tremendous ability at marketing, for heaven’s sake!

How is it possible the list of speakers includes such lightweights as Tiffany and Eric Trump but not the guy who personally guarantees you “the most comfortable pillow you’ll ever own?”

Is it possible Trump and Lindell had a falling out? Or is it possible Trump earnestly tried one of Lindell’s pillows and discovered what most buyers come to realize… it’s all one big con?

At the very least, we have Kimberly Guilfoyle, Don Jr’s girlfriend and a longstanding favorite with the Fox News crowd, to amuse us.

