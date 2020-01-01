close
Trump believes Kim will keep commitment to North Korea denuclearisation

c486a9f4-2c53-11ea-8334-1a17c6a14ef4_image_hires_132731.JPG




US President Donald Trump believes Kim Jong-un will keep his commitments on denuclearisation, despite the North Korean leader’s effective retraction of his pledge to refrain from carrying out nuclear and long-range missile tests.“We did sign a contract, talking about denuclearisation. That was the No 1 sentence, ‘denuclearisation’, that was done in Singapore. I think he’s a man of his word,” Trump told reporters before heading to New Year festivities at his holiday retreat in Florida.The…



