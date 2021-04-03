Trump Asks … “Do You Miss Me Yet?”





At both the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and a wedding party at Mar-A-Lago, Trump asked, “Do you miss me yet?”

That Trump thinks so highly of himself is no surprise. The man is a textbook narcissist … a walking, talking, full embodiment of the Dunning-Kruger effect.

To his loyal base, Trump is nothing short of the second coming. But to most Americans, Trump is:

The most incompetent president ever. The most corrupt president ever. The most willfully ignorant, incurious, president ever. The most self-centered president ever. The most vengeful president ever. The most dishonest president ever. The most lecherous president ever. The most uncaring president ever. The most unreflective president ever The only president to be impeached twice.

Of course, the above list is not meant to be exhaustive. There, no doubt, are other unsavory categories where Trump finds himself at the top of the charts.

Question … can you really miss someone if they are still ever present?

Now that he has lost his platforms on Twitter and Facebook, and is basically holed up at this Florida resort, Trump is promising to start his own media network. Many doubt this will ever happen due to the man’s sheer incompetence and the ineptitude of the people he surrounds himself with. As one headline in the Washington Post put it, “Trump considers adding a social media network to his list of failures.”

So, no, person-who once-occupied-the-White-House, we cannot miss you if you’re still around.

But if your question is, “Do you miss me now that I am no longer your president,” the answer is an unquestionable, indisputable, categorical, without-a-doubt … “Hell no!”

Photo | latimes.com





