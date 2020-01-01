Trump And Obama Tie For Most Admired Man Of the Decade





Ending out the decade, Gallup Poll released the results of the annual most admired man of the year list, which resulted in an interesting find.

Former president Barack Obama and Donald Trump both tied for the top spot, both garnering a total of 18 percent from respondents. This marks Obama’s 12th time as the most admired man in America, while Donald Trump was voted in for first time, even after he was recently impeached on two articles, abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

Gallup has conducted the poll since 1948, asking Americans across the country to vote for public figures that represent admirable qualities. This year’s results were gathered over an almost two-week period from December 2-15. 41 percent of Democrats, 12 percent of Independents, and only 3 percent of Republicans choosing Obama, and 45 percent of Republicans, 10 percent of Independents, and 2 percent of Democrats opting for Trump.

Following Obama and Trump in the top 10 are former President Jimmy Carter, businessman Elon Musk, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-VT), California Rep. Adam Schiff, (D-CA), the Dalai Lama, and investor Warren Buffett, all who gathered no more than two percent of votes.

With the former POTUS topping the list, the Obamas can now share the title of most admired man and woman in America. The former First Lady Michelle Obama was voted as most admired woman last year with 10 percent of the votes, with Melania Trump following behind in second place with five percent.

Rounding out the list of most admired women were Oprah Winfrey, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, England’s Queen Elizabeth II, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.



