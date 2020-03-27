close
ASIAN (E)

Trump administration said to be preparing crackdown on Huawei's global chip supply

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 25 views
442dabe6-6fcd-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_095147.JPG




Senior officials in the Trump administration agreed to new measures to restrict the global supply of chips to China’s Huawei Technologies, sources familiar with the matter said, as the White House ramps up criticism of China over the novel coronavirus.The move comes as ties between Washington and Beijing grow more strained, with both sides trading barbs over who is to blame for the spread of the disease and an escalating tit-for-tat over the expulsion of journalists from both countries.Under…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response