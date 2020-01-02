close
Trump administration bans fruit and mint flavoured vaping products in wake of recent deaths, illnesses

75e9324a-2dab-11ea-8334-1a17c6a14ef4_image_hires_060811.jpg




The Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on fruit and mint flavours in e-cigarette cartridges in an attempt to curb a wave of teen vaping, while leaving major exemptions that have upset anti-tobacco advocates.The ban, set to take effect in 30 days, will forbid the sale of cartridge-based e-cigarette flavours except for menthol and tobacco.The cartridge vaping products – typically sold at gas stations and convenience stores – have seen a surge in popularity among youth despite a wave…



