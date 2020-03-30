close
Troubles mount for global shipping lines as seafarers are in short supply amid coronavirus travel and quarantine restrictions

Shipping companies, already dealing with slumping demand because of the coronavirus outbreak that has pushed the global economy to the brink of a recession, have been hit by another problem. Travel and quarantine restrictions placed dozens of countries are affecting their crews and adding to their troubles.“In many ports crew changes are simply prohibited,” said Rajesh Unni, founder and chief executive of Singapore-based Synergy Group. Synergy manages more than 300 ships and over 12,000…



