Trojan Battery Company Launches New AES Battery With Up To 2x the…





Trojan’s maintenance-free AES Battery maximizes longevity and reduces the total cost of ownership compared to standard AGM technology. It also works in a partial state of charge without damage.

(PRWeb February 12, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/trojan_battery_company_launches_new_aes_battery_with_up_to_2x_the_cycle_life_of_standard_agm_at_the_2023_ara_rental_show/prweb19140444.htm





Source link