Tristan Thompson Has Fans Criticizing Him Following This Message







Tristan Thompson is criticized by his fans after sharing this message on his social media account. Check it out here.

Someone said: ‘ dudes mess up big time and expect you to believe this kid of profoundness- I love it.’

A commenter posted this: ‘People still lighting Sage when they’re the bad spirit, huh… bet,’ and a commenter said: ‘Khloe gonna reply to him and say “We can face them together babe”’



One other follower said: ‘Your strength is not basketball or faithfulness,’ and a follower said: ‘niggas always fighting demons after they get caught cheating.’

Someone said: ‘She’s not dumb. She’s knows exactly what you’re doing. But you have no idea what she’s doing which is planning her exit & healing journey to attract a true love, better than you can ever give her.’

A follower said: ‘Every time a nigga get caught cheating they always out here facing demons chileeee byeeee.’

Someone said: ‘By demons he means all the women he’s been impregnating lately.’

In other related news, Lamar Odom shared a message for Khloe Kardashian after the latest events. As you probably know by now, he cheated on her back in March 2021, and he is now having another baby with a woman.

The news came as a surprise for Khloe and people hopped all over the Internet to offer her love and support.

‘You know what they say—if you embarrass someone in public, you should apologize in public too! That’s exactly what #TristanThompson did on Monday night after finding out he fathered a child with #MaraleeNichols. Following his apology, fans of #KhloeKardashian sent her well wishes, and #LamarOdom was reportedly in that number as well,’ The Shade Room said.

TSR noted: ‘According to reports, Lamar left a comment on a Facebook post regarding Khloe and Tristan, wishing her nothing but the best after the bombshell announcement and apology.’







