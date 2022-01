Trident Systems Incorporated to exhibit at AFCEA West 2022





Trident Systems Incorporated will present radio interoperability solutions and other C4I products at West 2022, 16-18 February 2022, in San Diego, California.

(PRWeb January 20, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/trident_systems_incorporated_to_exhibit_at_afcea_west_2022/prweb18446089.htm





