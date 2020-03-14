Tricia Zunker (Ho-Chunk), WI-07 Democratic Candidate, Postpones Public Campaign Events Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Published March 14, 2020

From Press Release

WAUSAU, Wisc. — In response to guidance from health officials, WI-07 Democratic candidate Tricia Zunker is canceling or postponing all public campaign events for the next two weeks. She will instead spend those two weeks meeting in small groups with medical professionals to talk about what more needs to be done in Washington to protect the most vulnerable among us, increasing awareness about best practices to prevent infection, and continuing to reach out to voters through virtual events to talk about the important issues facing Wisconsin and the nation.

“I will spend the next two weeks focusing on what more can be done to protect our most vulnerable communities and reaching voters online to talk about the important issues facing Wisconsin,” said Democratic candidate Tricia Zunker. “Wisconsin-07 deserves representation in Washington that will ensure free Coronavirus testing and advocate for paid medical leave, better protections for health care workers, and food assistance for those in need.”

