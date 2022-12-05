close
NATIVE AMERICANS(ET)

Tribal Business News Round Up: Nov. 28

This week in Tribal Business News, proposed certification changes to the CDFI Fund could be detrimental to Native CDFIs; a new report examines food sovereignty efforts; and the Whitehouse proposes a boost in funding for Native housing. 
 
