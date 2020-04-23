Trey Songz Reveals His Son’s Mother [PHOTOS]

Trey Songz has kept his relationship with the mother of his child a secret…until now!

Trigga finally posted a picture of the mother of his son Noah, Caral Colon, saying, “I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma. ”

Caral Colon has kept a low profile by deleting her Instagram. The internet is already doing some investigating on Ms. Colon and allegedly she is rapper Dave East’s baby mother’s sister (Millie Colon).