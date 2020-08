Trepp has released new research on the top markets for economic growth and commercial real estate investment, citing employment figures, the exposure to hotels and retail, CMBS issuance, and property…

(PRWeb August 21, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/trepp_ranks_the_top_21_secondary_metro_areas_for_commercial_real_estate_investment/prweb17340570.htm





Source link