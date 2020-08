The Trepp CMBS Delinquency Rate posted its largest drop in more than four years, due to having more than $8 billion in loans ‘cured’ or revert to current in July.

(PRWeb August 10, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/trepp_cmbs_delinquency_rate_sees_biggest_drop_in_more_than_four_years/prweb17314354.htm





Source link