TRC and Greenbird Partner to Accelerate Grid Modernization for…

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/trc_and_greenbird_partner_to_accelerate_grid_modernization_for_utilities/prweb19145431.htm

Today TRC Companies (“TRC”) announced a go-to-market partnership with Greenbird Integration Technology, a leading integration technology provider based in Norway. Greenbird’s Utilihive platform…