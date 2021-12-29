Travis Scott Takes Another Business Hit Following The Concert Tragedy







Travis Scott has been seeing massive backlash following the tragic events at one of his recent concerts which left more people dead and a lot more injured. Check out the news coming from The Shade Room.

TSR notes: ‘It looks like another upcoming deal has been pulled from #TravisScott following the tragedy that took place at his Astroworld Festival last month. This time, #Dior has announced that their upcoming collection with Travis’ Cactus Jack label has been postponed indefinitely.’

According to Rollingstone, Dior said in a statement, ‘Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection.’

TSR also noted: ‘The collaboration was set to be the brand’s first collaboration with a musical artist and was set to incorporate Travis’ Texas roots.’



Someone said: ‘This is sad. This entire situation. I feel bad for him. I feel bad for everyone. But Honestly, He had no control over what happened there that night. I’m sure he had no idea what was going on until it was too late. He was at WORK!! Performing!! Doing his JOB!! Other people should of been doing theirs. And I mean Geeeeze…he doesn’t, and can’t control his fans. People are going to act and party how they want to. He also can’t see or hear every single person in a crowd of that magnitude with all the lights and loud music! People have gotten seriously injured, overdosed, and have also died in mosh pits in the past. It’s been happening for years. I never recall anyone’s career ending over it. it is very devastating to know something like this happened and people died, but this is not directly his fault.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Thats crazy. He better remember who stayed by him & who didn’t.’

One other follower said: ‘okay this needs to stop, i honestly don’t think he wanted people to die.’

Someone else posted this message: ‘Unpopular opinion: But, this is honestly so sad what this man is going through.’

A follower saiad: ‘This is sad and shows these corps DO NOT HAVE YOUR BACK when things hit the fan.’







