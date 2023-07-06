Travis Scott Avoids Criminal Charges For Deaths At His 2021 Astroworld Festival





Nearly two years after the catastrophic events of Travis Scott‘s Astroworld music festival, the court has ruled on his involvement.

A jury has decided not to press charges against the Texas-born rapper despite him hosting the fest where 10 people were killed after a crowd rush occurred during the first night when Drake popped up on stage.

The festival was initially scheduled for two days of performances, but after the deaths, 11 people were taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest, and around 300 injured, it was canceled.

Eight people, aged between 14 and 27, died from compressive asphyxiation the night of the concert while another was declared brain dead and died days later. A 9-year-old was placed in a medically induced coma after getting trampled and died nine days later.

Scott was heavily criticized for his reaction to the deaths and for allegedly encouraging rowdy behavior during his concerts. He later released an official statement as news of the tragic event at Houston’s NRG stadium began to spread.

“I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

When stating that Scott wouldn’t be charged, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said that despite it being a tragedy, it isn’t necessarily a blamable crime.

“It is tragic that 10 innocent people were killed while trying to enjoy an evening of music and entertainment,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “But a tragedy isn’t always a crime, and not every death is a homicide. No criminal charges will be filed in the incident,” a statement by Ogg’s office read.

However, this isn’t the last Astroworld court case that Scott’s involved in; he’s still facing several civil suits regarding the 2021 festival.





