transcosmos and transcosmos online communications help Misawa City,…





Connecting LINE with a disaster alert email system, increase/diversify channels for sending disaster prevention information to its citizens

(PRWeb November 08, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/transcosmos_and_transcosmos_online_communications_help_misawa_city_aomori_prefecture_deliver_municipal_information_to_its_citizens_via_line/prweb19007337.htm





Source link