Trailer: Jennifer Hudson Stars As Aretha Franklin In ‘Respect’ Biopic [VIDEO]





The star-studded Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, is set for a December release date.

It’s slated to follow the story of the legendary singer’s rise to stardom from singing in her father’s church to becoming a global icon.

Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Marlon Wayans as Ted White. Forest Whitaker, Heather Headley, Mary J. Blige and more also play pivotal roles in the upcoming film.

