Trailer: Jennifer Hudson Stars As Aretha Franklin In ‘Respect’ Biopic [VIDEO]

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 14, 2020

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

The star-studded Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, is set for a December release date.

It’s slated to follow the story of the legendary singer’s rise to stardom from singing in her father’s church to becoming a global icon. 

Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Marlon Wayans as Ted White. Forest Whitaker, Heather Headley, Mary J. Blige and more also play pivotal roles in the upcoming film. 

 

 

