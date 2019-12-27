Traditional Chinese medicine body revokes CSR awards to scandal-hit pharma firms

A Chinese health association has revoked awards given to two companies for philanthropy last year after they become embroiled in controversy.The China Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine, an industry group under the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, apologised in an online statement on Thursday for including Hongmao Pharmaceutical and Buchang Pharmaceuticals on its annual list of corporate social responsibility (CSR) star companies over the weekend. Hongmao vice…
