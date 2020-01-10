close
Trade war deal: How Donald Trump’s hopes of signing ceremony with Xi Jinping were dashed in turbulent period

In the first week of November, after Chile cancelled the Apec summit and before the BRICS summit took place in Brasilia, there were intense discussions between China and the United States about a potential face-to-face meeting between their two respective leaders.The hope was that after plans of a meeting in Chile’s capital of Santiago were wrecked by violent street protests, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump might find a location to finalise a phase one trade…



