Toya Johnson’s Latest Video Has Fans Praising Her Natural Beauty







Toya Johnson shared a video that has fans and followers praising her natural beauty. Check out the clip below.

‘The girls who get it, get it. The girls who don’t, don’t!!! But I want everybody to “get it” – get @mielleorganics! Head over to mielleorganics.com to stock up now. #mielleorganics,’ Toya said.

Someone said: ‘I’m obsessed with that collection it’s amazing. That curl custard stuff…. amazing.’

A commenter posted this: ‘I have everything Toya got for my hair. These products are so good.’



Another fan wrote this message: ‘So which one is better, this one or the other one you were promoting? I’m looking for something that works well with my natural hair,’ and a follower said: ‘that pomegranate line is my fav and grows my hair.’

Someone else said: ‘You gave me an idea that stands I need that cause I got all her products.’

A commenter posted this: ‘That Kaleidoscope is the Worst smh I love @mielleorganics it’s the BEST!!!!!’

At the beginning of this month, Toya Johnson ‘s daughter, Reign Rushing is a star, and her mom could not be prouder of her. Check out the latest that Toya shared on her social media account.

‘Have you ordered your little princess a @shopreignbeauxs “Love” box yet??? Swipe to see what’s In the “Beaux” box….Shop Reignbeauxs.com #vdaygiftsforkids #vday #reignbeaux #lovebox,’ Toya captioned her post.

Also, not too long ago, Toya addressed an important message about friendship. Fans offered her feedback in the comments and you can check out her post below.

‘We all have friends but how many can you really call your sister? Who’s gonna really ride with you til the end? In my book Iast book I dedicated a whole chapter to my friends…..In my own words.#realsisters #chapterchat,’ Toya said.







