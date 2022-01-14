Toya Johnson Talks About Friendship And Gets Feedback From Her Fans







Toya Johnson addressed an important message about friendship. Fans offered her feedback in the comments and you can check out her post below.

‘We all have friends but how many can you really call your sister? Who’s gonna really ride with you til the end? In my book Iast book I dedicated a whole chapter to my friends…..In my own words.#realsisters #chapterchat,’ Toya said.

Someone said: ‘#LoveThisIt’s sad! They’d rather be Frienemies vs. Friends because they let Jealousy & Insecurities control them,’ and a follower showed massive love for Toya, telling her how great of a role model she is for a lot of people.

A commenter posted this: ‘That’s why I use the word friend very carefully cause everybody ain’t yur friend.’

One other follower said: ‘Sometimes people don’t really appreciate a good friendship, because they forget who was there for them when they were going through.. Don’t turn on ME! Turn on those that you thought had your back.’



A post shared by Antonia “Toya” Johnson (@toyajohnson)

A follower posted this message in the comments: ‘This was the one . Do you hear me ‼️ Spoke nothing but facts . People don’t know how to be friends.’

Someone else said: ‘Just told my oldest that once you find a true friend they become family.. Also learn that everyone ain’t ya friend. Some be cool ass snakes & you won’t know til they bite ya,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘We live in a society today where people don’t understand the true meaning of a friendship.. the word gets used too loosely.. friendships are formed and build.. they don’t just happen over nite.’

Toya Johnson and her daughter are getting ready for the 2022 workout. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘@reign_beaux and I are getting ready for some new WNM kids workouts. Who’s joining us?? Download and subscribe to the @weightnomoreinfo app today! #wnmkids,’ Toya captioned her post.

Recently, we revealed that Toya Johnson was praising a luxury company. Check out the video that she shared on her social media account below.

‘My homegirl in New Orleans told me about this company and I thought it was genius so I ordered some items and had to share it. I’m so proud of you @iambluxury this is definitely needed! Make sure y’all shop @b_luxury_essentials for all of your travel essentials. I’m fully stocked for my upcoming trip. Xo #ilovethis #supportblackbusinesses,’ she wrote.







