Toya Johnson Has Fans In Awe With The Latest Video Featuring Reigny And Robert Rushing







Toya Johnson shared a post on her social media account that has fans in awe. Check out the post that features her daughter, Reign Rushing, and her daddy, Robert.

‘Don’t worry when the good Lord bless me with my son I’ll experience this type of bond. My kids are daddy’s girls. I have to get in where I fit in. Who can relate?’ Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I would love to experience this type of love!!! #unconditional daddy love,’ and a commenter psoted this: ‘That boy will change your life I promise you.’



A fan said: ‘Have A Son Sis, They Love Their Momma Endlessly And Always Compliments Us…U See How @mrrushlife Love On His Mom!!! #BoyMom #ILoveItHere.’

One other follow rposted this: ‘And it’s no age limit cause my newborn will cry ha a** off with me but sit in daddy arms so peaceful for hours.’

Someone else said: ‘Aww Yayy I’m rooting for a boy too may he come soon in Jesus name,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘I wanted a son, with my husband, got a son, and the whole son a damn daddy’s boy. Idk wtf I did.’

Toya Johnson addressed an important message about friendship. Fans offered her feedback in the comments and you can check out her post below.

‘We all have friends but how many can you really call your sister? Who’s gonna really ride with you til the end? In my book Iast book I dedicated a whole chapter to my friends…..In my own words.#realsisters #chapterchat,’ Toya said.

Toya Johnson and her daughter are getting ready for the 2022 workout. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘@reign_beaux and I are getting ready for some new WNM kids workouts. Who’s joining us?? Download and subscribe to the @weightnomoreinfo app today! #wnmkids,’ Toya captioned her post.

Toya Johnson was praising a luxury company.

‘My homegirl in New Orleans told me about this company and I thought it was genius so I ordered some items and had to share it. I’m so proud of you @iambluxury this is definitely needed! Make sure y’all shop @b_luxury_essentials for all of your travel essentials. I’m fully stocked for my upcoming trip. Xo #ilovethis #supportblackbusinesses,’ she wrote.







