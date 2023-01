Dr. Matthew DelMauro of the Body Sculpting Center of NYC located in Manhattan, New York announced today free virtual consultations for minimally invasive liposuction (liposuction 360), breast implants…

(PRWeb January 10, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/top_nyc_plastic_surgeon_announces_free_virtual_plastic_surgery_consultations/prweb19103956.htm





Source link