Top 5 Places to Visit in Baguio City, Philippines

Baguio city is the Summer Capital of the Philippines. Situated on the mountainous regions of the north, the city is always cool as it sits at 5,000 feet above sea level. Due to this weather, the city is an ideal location for moss and pines to grow. As such, it is also called the City of Pines.

A highly urbanized city that the Americans established in the 1900s, one should never miss visiting the place should they find themselves in the northern region of the Philippines. But why?

Burnham Park

This is a park where you can take your kids to ride boats on a man-made lake, ride bikes and eat hot foods sold on the streets—truly an urban park complete with all amenities that you need.

Wright Park

Named after Luke Edward Wright, this park’s main attraction is the horses. You can rent the horses and get a ride for 30 minutes to an hour, or you can walk around and take Instagram-worthy pictures. You can also wear the costumes of the natives and take a photo op with them.

Wright Park also houses the Mansion—the official palace of the country’s President. The entrance is free, but it is not always open to the public, as some government officials may be convening here.

Camp John Hay

It used to be a military base, but it has long been converted into a forest watershed reservation. Now, it also functions as a park where people can have picnics, ride horses, climb tree-top houses or hike a trail.

Camp John Hay also has a butterfly sanctuary, plus you can visit the Bell House—the former home of General J Franklin Bell, the Commanding General of the Philippines 100 years ago.

Mines View Park

This is a ridge that is located five kilometres away from Baguio.

The things you can do here are:

Eat local foods.

Buy native hand-crafted artefacts.

Get dressed in native costume and take your photos.

The park overlooks an abandoned mine, which particularly was a mining area for gold and copper. You can stay at the deck right before a cliff.

Good Shepherd

This is a convent in the city that is also famous for selling souvenirs and the best ube jam. It has been around since 1952.

The place is great for sight-seeing and for breakfast. Usually, tourists come to the place as the last destination before leaving the city.

Here, you can buy:

Ube jam

Strawberry jam

Lengua de Gato

Hand-crafted artifacts.



Summary

Baguio City is one of the top tourist destinations in the country during summer, rivalling beaches like Boracay and Puerto Galera. During this season, the city averages between 61 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes it ideal from cooling off and getting away from the scorching heat of the lower areas that surround it.

The city also has a few casinos. It is great to pass the time should your companions visit other places that you do not like, like climbing the steep stairs of the city cathedral.

Come to Baguio City and get a taste of the fresh air with a sweet pine scent. Marvel at the scenic views of the mountains, and have your fill of nature overload!