Top 10 Things We Learned About Donald Trump In 2019 (And One We Already Knew)





As 2019 comes to a close, let us look back on some of the interesting, crazy and outright bizarre things we learned about the man who currently occupies the White House. While lots of stuff vied to make the list, here is my top 10:

He is very handy with a Sharpie He thinks people need to flush 10-15 times to complete their business He believes energy-efficient light bulbs make him look orange He reportedly does his own makeup He needs to learn how to wear a tux He said the Mueller report didn’t contain the “oranges” of the investigation He thinks Colorado borders Mexico He said Revolutionary War fighters “took over the airports” His doesn’t understand the meaning of a “perfect” phone call He is only the third U.S. president to be impeached

And, oh yes, the one thing we learned about Donald Trump long before 2019:

He lies

Happy New Year to everyone, especially to those who follow, and continue to support, thedailynooze.com.

Photo | mavenroundtable.io





