Tony Jennings of KnowBe4 Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief





KnowBe4’s EVP of International and Global Channel Sales recognized for his efforts to enable partners

(PRWeb February 06, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/tony_jennings_of_knowbe4_honored_as_a_2023_crn_channel_chief/prweb19152350.htm





Source link