close
NATIVE AMERICANS(ET)

Tonight: Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, Taika Waititi and others support Native elders on live stream

NATIVE AMERICANS(ET) by admin on add comment 65 views
no thumb


Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers) join Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), among others, for the Protect the Sacred live-stream video, which raises awareness for Native elders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Protect the Elders live stream returns tonight and is even more star-studded than it’s previous installment.

This video/conversion is free to view and focuses on uniting Native American youth and promotes looking out for elders during this critical time. 

The superhero-themed evening features Hollywood A-listers Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit). The stream will also unveil details on Protect the Sacred’s new Navajo Hero & Shero Challenge.

Also joining the Zoom video are Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer, who revealed yesterday they are both in self-quarantine after coming into contact with a first responder who tested positive for COVID-19. Both are said to be feeling fine. Rounding out the lineup are Radmilla Cody (former Miss Navajo, Grammy-nominated musician) and Protect the Elders founder Allie Young.

A recent Protect the Sacred post underscored the importance of these ongoing discussions: “We’re calling on all of our Native heroes and sheroes (that’s you, Navajo and Native youth) to #stopthespread of #COVID19.”

When the video-feed goes live, CLICK HERE to view it. It starts at 5 p.m. Pacific, 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, and 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Protect the Elders was launched by Young after COVID-19 cases began to rise throughout Indian Country. Its mission statement is clear: “We must come together to protect what’s sacred to our people – our elders, our languages, our medicine ways and our cultures.”

The previous online-event, hosted April 2, is still available via Facebook, here.

The post Tonight: Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, Taika Waititi and others support Native elders on live stream appeared first on Native News Online.



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response