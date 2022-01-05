Toni Braxton Wishes All The Best For Her Fans In 2022







Toni Braxton wished all the best for her fans and followers on her social media account. Check out the post that she shared on IG below.

‘2021, it’s been fun! Wishing you and your family a healthy and Happy New Year!’ she captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Toni Braxton, in the year 2021, shaved her hair off, dyed it blonde, and freaking blinded everybody!!! #queenshit,’ and a follower said: ‘If it makes anyone feel better she does eat Mac and cheese so…. It’s all good there’s hope for us all.’

One fan posted this: ‘That leg lift tho made my knee hurt.’

A follower said: ‘Wat a plasure to meet the best singer Miss Tony Braxton! I love all your musics, Another Sad love song,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Lmao the way i woulda passed out flat on the floor if i was close to Toni.’



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton)

Someone else said: ‘My dear we love you am from Tanzania! Live that barakoa no corona in this world!’

Toni Braxton recently revealed her fragrance to her fans and followers on social media. Check out her clip and message here.

‘Have you heard about my exclusive fragrance #BREATHE? Join me today on Facebook as I go LIVE with @HSN at 12pm & 6pm EST to talk about my signature scent. Don’t forget, you can now purchase #BREATHE exclusively with @hsn. Tap the link in bio to shop!’ Toni captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Toni the living Legend, does it again! #loveya,’ and a fan said: ‘I bet this smells phenomenal! I swear I listened to this song 2 billion times back in the day! A timeless classic and fave.’

A follower posted this: ‘I have it and love it. The smell is soft, light & beautiful. The bottle is absolutely beautiful’ and a follower said: ‘How is it that you still don’t look a day over 30 such a goddess.’

A commenter said: ‘I sure have! I get compliments every time I wear it @tonibraxton …and the bottle is superrrrr kewT.’







