Today: Join #SHAREHEALING Live Stream for ‘Prayer, Good Thoughts, Unity’

By now, most are feeling the onset of cabin fever, but luckily people and organizations are getting creative and figuring out ways to stay social.



As reported earlier this week by Native News Online, those looking to link up with people from across the map are invited to join the Association on American Indian Affairs’ live stream today.



The #SHAREHEALING stream, which welcomes all, encourages everyone to “come together—from our homes or a quiet place with physical distance from others—to share 20 minutes in prayer, good thoughts and unity of spirit.”

For those wanting to tune in, here are the times by region: 5 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Mountain, 3 p.m. Central, 2 p.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Alaska and 11 a.m. Hawaii time.

The association is also asking people to reach out to them online during these challenging times. A recent statement asked their followers to: “Please share, if it is appropriate, what you are doing to pray, meditate, or share healing thoughts on social media by posting with #ShareHealing and by tagging us on [on social media] … Let us join together to #ShareHealing [and] to send thoughts of healing and health during this uneasy and fearful time.”

For information on how to view #SHAREHEALING, follow them on Facebook, here.



