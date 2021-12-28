Tiny Harris Praises Her Daughter Zonnique Pullins And Her Baby Girl – See The Sweet Pics







Tiny Harris praises her daughter, Zonnique Pullins. She shared some sweet pics featuring Zonnique and her own baby girl. See the pics below.

‘God really loves me! So thankful.. forever my 1st @zonniquejailee wit my most special Hunny Bun #HunterZoelle,’ Tiny said.



A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl)

Someone posted this: ‘Adorable Motherhood looks good on you Nique!!’ and a commenter said: ‘They are beautiful!! Hunter has her father’s entire face!!’

A follower posted this: ‘@monicadenise she looks like your little queen….she is adorable,’ and a commenter said: ‘She use to look just like @heiressdharris then she stole her daddy whole face.’

A fan said: ‘@majorgirl They are just totally beautiful fave!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘she looks like Laiyah when she was little so pretty.’

One fan said: ‘How is time flying this fast? I thought she was still a newborn! Beautiful nonetheless.’



A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl)

Tiny also wished her fans and follwoers all the best: ‘Just a lil throwback of us at one of Tiny’s Wonderland… wishing u guys a Merry Christmas from my family to yours.’

Someone else said: ‘Love you Tiny wishing the whole Harris tribe a very Merry Christmas.’

Tiny Harris shared a video featuring her workout session. She managed to impress her fans and followers with it as you will see below.

‘Trying to get my wind up for Columbia SC. & Atlanta show!! Dec 17 & 18 lol Looking forward to see u there! I’m a work in progress thx to @ajiealeefitness,’ Tiny captioned her post.

Tiny also posted a video featuring her and Tip’s daughter: ‘Better not never play wit mine!! @heiressdharris This child came straight frm Heaven! The Lord Blessed us… she Got That It Factor.. She will only get better frm here as long as we pour into her many talents!! @therealtamikascott is the truth tho fr! Fun fact the Scott sisters came to a party first time meeting @iamlatocha to battle me in singing & started beep boxing & singing they was too lit!!’

Tiny’s fans and followers are sending her love via the comments.







