Tiny Harris’ Daughter, Heiress Harris’ Cooking Lessons Will Make Your Day







Tiny Harris shared a video on her social media account featuring her daughter, Heiress Harris, who has a cooking show. Check out the clip below.

‘Them damn @_thecookingcousins at it again @heiressdharris & @kamayadaplug follow them on YouTube #TheCookingcousins,’ Tiny said.

Someone said: ‘I may not notice you but I’ll be like hey are you, my cousin,’ and a fan said: ‘Lmaoooooooo she better always notice me my favorite little person y’all follow @_thecookingcousins & subscribe.’

A commenter posted this: ‘ wait a minute. Heiress agreed she won’t act like she doesn’t know you but said she “might not notice you” kind of the same thing.so funny! Smart, cute and talented. That star is getting brighter and brighter.’

One other follower said: ‘I might notice you but! I and my baby love her.’



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl)

Someone else said: ‘Ti personality can’t wait to see what the universe has in store for this unique multi-talented princess.’

Not too long ago, Tiny Harris spend some great days with T.I. in Miami, and she made sure to keep her fans and followers updated via social media. Check out the post that she shared below.

Someone said: ‘Good to see you and TIP on South Beach yesterday! I had to hold myself back from causing a scene lol.’

It’s been just revealed that Tiny Harris responded following some claims about Bernice Burgos.

Check out the reports that have been shared by The Shade Room.

‘ShekinahAnderson recently went on live and spilled a whole lot of tea about #Tiny and #TI. During the live, she alleged she was told she needed to fight #BerniceBurgos over the of Bernice and Tip possibly dating. Tiny responded with a message on her IG story shortly after clips from the live started making their rounds,’ The Shade Room noted.

Tiny is living her best life with her family, and fans cannot wait to see her posting more clips and pics on her social media account. She always makes sure to keep them updated.







Source link