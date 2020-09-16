Tina Knowles-Lawson Reveals ‘Beyoncé is Actually Her Maiden Name





“So I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?’ ” she continued. “And she said, ‘I did one time. The first time, and I was told be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate because, at one time, Black people didn’t get birth certificates.”

The fashion designer also noted that it “must’ve been horrible” for her mother to “not to even be able to have her children’s names spelled correctly.”

“So we all have different spellings,” she said. “People don’t even put the two together and know that’s the same name.”

Knowles-Lawson recently opened up to PEOPLE about being away from her grandchildren amid the COVID pandemic. She said “every day” she calls or FaceTimes Beyonce’s kids, daughter Blue and her 3-year-old twin siblings Sir and Rumi.

“My granddaughter Rumi, who’s 3, yesterday her mom called me on a home phone. She had never seen a [landline] phone in her life, so she didn’t even know what it was,” she recalled. “Beyoncé said, ‘Oh, Mama, she’s looking at that like … ‘ And she keeps saying, ‘I can’t see you!’ “

“That’s the hard part,” she added. “But up until about six weeks ago, I was seeing them every day because we all got tested and we weren’t in contact with anyone, so I got to go over there every day. So when they left it was like withdrawal. And my oldest granddaughter told her mom, ‘Grandma is hugging us too much,’ when I first went around them. Because you just wanna touch ’em and you wanna hug ’em, so I’m going through that.”

