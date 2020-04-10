‘Timing is critical’: Native Americans warn virus may overwhelm underfunded health services





Officials are urging the US government to distribute designated funding amid the pandemic, but it’s blocked by red tape

Native American health leaders are urging the US government to distribute urgently needed equipment and funding to help contain the spread of coronavirus among tribal members, amid mounting concerns that the pandemic could overwhelm chronically underresourced tribal health services.

Tribes are reporting shortages of essential protective gear and testing services, as well as medical manpower and emergency planning expertise which were already severely lacking in many communities due to insufficient federal investment.

A lot more funding is going to be needed. We need resources, and supplies as quickly as possible, distributed directly to the tribes

