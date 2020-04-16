Timbaland Claims Networks Are Creeping In On ‘VERZUZ’, No Interest In Selling It Just Yet

Super producers, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, have been keeping us entertained thanks to their orchestrated VERZUZ battles. Speaking exclusively with TMZ, the “Big Pimpin’” producer reveals their creation has caught the attention of networks.
It should come as no surprise that the brainchild of Swizz and Timbo is drawing corporate interest. During a recent TMZ Live segment, Timbaland strongly hinted big-name companies want in on the IG DJ/Producer battles. While the offers are tempting, Timbaland says he and Swizz have no plan of selling their idea…yet.
Per TMZ:
- Sean Garrett vs. The-Dream
- Ne-Yo vs. Johntá Austin
- Scott Storch vs. Mannie Fresh
- T-Pain vs. Lil Jon
- DJ Premier vs. RZA
Teddy Riley and Babyface are reportedly up next, and Diddy and bigen abuser, Jermaine Dupri are teasing fans right now with the idea of a showdown on IG Live. You can watch Timbo’s interview with TMZ below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVXZnAzMPME
[ione_media_gallery id=”310485″ overlay=”true”]
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty