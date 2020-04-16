Timbaland Claims Networks Are Creeping In On ‘VERZUZ’, No Interest In Selling It Just Yet





Super producers, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, have been keeping us entertained thanks to their orchestrated VERZUZ battles. Speaking exclusively with TMZ, the “Big Pimpin’” producer reveals their creation has caught the attention of networks.

It should come as no surprise that the brainchild of Swizz and Timbo is drawing corporate interest. During a recent TMZ Live segment, Timbaland strongly hinted big-name companies want in on the IG DJ/Producer battles. While the offers are tempting, Timbaland says he and Swizz have no plan of selling their idea…yet.

Per TMZ:

Timbaland tells us “Verzuz” is already generating a lot of corporate interest — and he names names — but he told us, right now, he and Swizz are keeping things natural and fun and do it for the culture.

Sean Garrett vs. The-Dream

Ne-Yo vs. Johntá Austin

Scott Storch vs. Mannie Fresh

T-Pain vs. Lil Jon

DJ Premier vs. RZA Translation: We ain’t selling. At least not during the nearly nationwide quarantines. Afterward … well, that’s a different story.The VERZUZ battle series began organically after Timbo and Swizz randomly hopped on Instagram Live and battled it out. From there it went on to spawn other IG Live sessions that have accumulated millions of views and featured matchups like: Teddy Riley and Babyface are reportedly up next, and Diddy and bigen abuser, Jermaine Dupri are teasing fans right now with the idea of a showdown on IG Live. You can watch Timbo’s interview with TMZ below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVXZnAzMPME

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty





