“Tiger Woods Came To Me”: POTUS Joe Biden, Who Showcased His Interest in Golf Recently, Spilled Beans on the ”Perks” of His Job in 2010





… the United States of America, Joe Biden, who was offered some golf … the Rose Garden at the White House on Monday, May 06, 2019 … , the once-custodian to Barack Obama is an avid golfer himself … continues below this ad

Is Joe Biden an avid golfer himself?

Biden …







Source link